PM Modi to participate in women empowerment program in Prayagraj today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to participate in a program on women empowerment in Prayagraj on December 21. The preparations are in full swing on the venue. Reportedly, more than two lakh women will be present. The PM will transfer an amount of Rs 1,000 crore to the bank accounts of self-help groups and will also lay the foundation stone for 202 supplementary nutrition manufacturing units.