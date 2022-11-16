PM Modi to meet UK PM Sunak, German Chancellor on sidelines of G20 Summit: MEA

Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the 17th G20 Summit in Bali of Indonesia. “PM Modi will hold bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today. PM will also meet UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. This will provide an opportunity to review the wide-ranging India-UK partnership. PM to meet Italian PM to review multi-sectoral partnership,” said Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on November 16.