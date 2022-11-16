Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

PM Modi to meet UK PM Sunak, German Chancellor on sidelines of G20 Summit: MEA

Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the 17th G20 Summit in Bali of Indonesia. “PM Modi will hold bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today. PM will also meet UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. This will provide an opportunity to review the wide-ranging India-UK partnership. PM to meet Italian PM to review multi-sectoral partnership,” said Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on November 16.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
No Shave November: These Bollywood actors' looks will inspire you to grow beard this month
Inside Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy's luxurious house featuring classy interiors
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Heart diseases: Check these 5 foods that help you control cholesterol
Did bold photoshoot with Ayesha Omar trigger divorce between Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KCET Round 2 counselling schedule OUT at kea.kar.nic.in: Important dates, how to apply here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.