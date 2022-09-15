Search icon
PM Modi to leave for SCO Summit today: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra

Foreign Secretary of India Vinay Kwatra on September 15 briefed the media and informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leaving on September 15 for Samarkand to participate in the 22nd Meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). “At the invitation of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, PM Modi will be leaving later this evening for a 24-hour visit to Samarkand to participate in the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO),” said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra. “PM will attend the Summit tomorrow morning. The Summit usually has 2 sessions - restricted session, only for the SCO member states, and then an extended session, likely includes participation by observers and special invitees,” he added.

