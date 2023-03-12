PM Modi to inaugurate world’s longest railway platform in Karnataka’s Hubballi

PM Modi is set to visit Hubballi-Dharwad in Karnataka and inaugurate projects on March 12. In the poll-bound state, he will dedicate to the nation the longest railway platform in the world. The record has been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records recently.The 1507-metre-long platform has been built at a cost of about Rs 20 crore. The world’s longest platform has been built at the Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station.