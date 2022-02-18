PM Modi to inaugurate new rail lines | Karnataka hijab row | News Wrap February18

36 new Mumbai local trains to be introduced after PM Modi inaugurates new lines; No hijab, scarves, saffron shawls in state-run minority institutions, says Karnataka govt; Under fire, Charanjit Singh Channi clarifies and Priyanka Gandhi uses marriage shield; UK man becomes the world's richest for 7 minutes, leaves Elon Musk far behind.