PM Modi to inaugurate IN-SPACe Headquarters building on June 10

IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan K Goenka on June 09 in Ahmedabad, informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the IN-SPACe Headquarters building on June 10. “IN-SPACe was an idea that was announced by the Government of India in 2020. Now, we are ready to inaugurate the HQ which is established in Ahmedabad. This will be naugurated by the PM tomorrow, he will be coming here with several other dignitaries,” the chairman said. “It's a very big day for IN-SPACe and a big day for Indian Space in the sense that PM himself is announcing to the world the importance of IN-SPACe, vision that he has behind it and what it'll do for the Indian Space sector. So, it's a very important day for all of us,” he added.