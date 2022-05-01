PM Modi to embark on 3-nation visit with substantial, comprehensive agenda: Foreign Secretary Kwatra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leaving on a visit to Germany, Denmark and France for bilateral as well as multilateral engagements, informed the newly- appointed Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on May 01. While addressing a Press Conference, he said, “PM’s 3-day, 3-nation visit has an intense schedule with a substantial and comprehensive agenda. In Germany, PM Modi will meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The two leaders will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).” “6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) will be followed by a high-level roundtable where PM and Chancellor Scholz will interact with the top CEOs of both countries. PM will also interact and address the Indian diaspora in Germany,” Foreign Secretary added.