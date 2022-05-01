Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

PM Modi to embark on 3-nation visit with substantial, comprehensive agenda: Foreign Secretary Kwatra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leaving on a visit to Germany, Denmark and France for bilateral as well as multilateral engagements, informed the newly- appointed Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on May 01. While addressing a Press Conference, he said, “PM’s 3-day, 3-nation visit has an intense schedule with a substantial and comprehensive agenda. In Germany, PM Modi will meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The two leaders will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).” “6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) will be followed by a high-level roundtable where PM and Chancellor Scholz will interact with the top CEOs of both countries. PM will also interact and address the Indian diaspora in Germany,” Foreign Secretary added.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.