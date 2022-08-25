Search icon
PM Modi to be chief guest at commissioning of INS Vikrant: Vice Admiral Ghormade

Vice Chief of Indian Navy, Vice Admiral SN Ghormade briefed the media about India’s first indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. He called it ‘Made in India’ and announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the commissioning of the aircraft carrier.While addressing the Press Conference, Vice Admiral SN Ghormade said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the commissioning of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant on September 2 in Kochi,” Vice Admiral SN Ghormade said.“We all know that in the Indian Ocean Region, we should have a force level which can act as a deterrent. All efforts were made to make INS Vikramaditya available fast and INS Vikrant was readied quickly,” he added.

