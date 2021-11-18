Search icon
PM Modi talks about five important transitions taking place in India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing Sydney Dialogue on November 18 talked about five important transitions taking place in India. “First Transition-We're building world's most extensive public information infrastructure. Second Transition- We are transforming people's lives by using digital technology for governance including empowerment, connectivity, delivery of benefits and welfare. Third Transition- India has the world’s third largest and fastest growing start-up eco-system. Fourth Transition- India's industry and services sectors are undergoing massive digital transformation using technology for conversion of resources and protection of biodiversity. Fifth Transition-There is a large effort to prepare India for the future. We are investing in developing indigenous capability in telecom technology such as 5G and 6G; India is one of the leading nations in artificial intelligence,” PM Modi added.

