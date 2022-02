PM Modi takes part in 'Shabad Kirtan' at Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Temple

On the occasion 645th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16 took part in 'Shabad Kirtan' at Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi. Ravidas Jayanti is observed on Magh Purnima every year and celebrated across the nation.