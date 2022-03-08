PM Modi stresses on need for financing sector to look at futuristic ideas for growth of start-ups

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 08 stressed the need for the financing sector towards, innovative financing of initiatives and sustainable risk management while addressing the inaugural plenary session of the post-Budget webinar on “Financing for Growth and Aspirational Economy”. PM Modi said, “Our start-ups can grow only when we encourage entrepreneurship, lay stress on innovation, focus on new business areas. The financing sector needs to look at new futuristic ideas, innovative financing of initiatives, and sustainable risk management.”