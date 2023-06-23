Search icon
PM Modi State Dinner: World’s richest business tycoons join PM Modi for State Dinner at White House

US President Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official State dinner at the White House on Thursday along with over 380 prominent guests featuring titans of business, fashion, entertainment like designer Ralph Lauren, filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, business tycoon Anand Mahindra, Reliance industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani among others.

