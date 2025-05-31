PM Modi Speech PM Modi’s Massive ₹48500 Cr Push For Bihar’s Development | Nitish Kumar | Bihar

PM Modi Speech: PM Modi's Massive ₹48,500 Cr Push For Bihar's Development | Nitish Kumar | Bihar Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (30 May) launched multiple development projects worth over Rs 48,500 crore at Karakat in Bihar. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II (3x800 MW) in Aurangabad district worth over Rs 29,930 crore, which will aim at ensuring energy security for Bihar and eastern India. It will boost industrial growth, create job opportunities, and provide affordable electricity in the region. In a major boost to the road infrastructure and connectivity in the region, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for various road projects including the four-laning of the Patna–Arrah–Sasaram section of NH-119A, and the six-laning of the Varanasi–Ranchi–Kolkata highway (NH-319B) and Ramnagar–Kacchi Dargah stretch (NH-119D), and construction of a new Ganga bridge between Buxar and Bharauli.