PM Modi Shares Light Moment With Shashi Tharoor At Vizhinjam Port Inauguration | BJP | Congress

PM Modi Shares Light Moment With Shashi Tharoor At Vizhinjam Port Inauguration | BJP | Congress Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a light-hearted moment with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the inauguration event of Vizhinjam International Port on May 2. The unexpected camaraderie between the two leaders caught attention as PM Modi greeted Tharoor warmly on stage, sparking reactions online. (PM Modi Shashi Tharoor, Vizhinjam Port inauguration, Modi Tharoor candid moment, Modi Tharoor handshake, Modi Tharoor viral video, Modi Kerala visit, Vizhinjam port news)