PM Modi shares glimpses of his Denmark visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a glimpse of his visit to Demark on his Twitter handle on May 04. PM Modi arrived in Copenhagen, Denmark on May 03. PM Modi received a rousing welcome in Denmark. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen received him at the airport. PM Modi had productive talks with PM Frederiksen at her residence. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Productive talks with PM Frederiksen, a business summit to discuss economic linkages, a vibrant community programme to further people-to-people linkages and a meeting with Denmark’s Royal Family…here are yesterday’s highlights.”