“PM Modi sent troops to LAC not Rahul” S Jaishankar launches sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Dec 16 questioned Govt’s policies on China following Tawang clash. He suggested Jaishankar “study more on geopolitics for better understanding”. Known for his strong rebuttal, S Jaishankar took a sharp jibe at Rahul Gandhi. He cornered Rahul Gandhi who has been targeting the Centre over China's aggression.