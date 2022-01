PM Modi sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for those working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent 100 pairs of jute footwear for those working at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, people aware of the developments said. The redeveloped project worth ₹339 crore in Varanasi was inaugurated by PM Modi on December 13 last year. He represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha.