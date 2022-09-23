PM Modi says environment and education ministries should work in tandem for ecosystem awareness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23 inaugurated the National Conference of Environment Ministers in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat through video conferencing. He urged the Environment Ministry to work with Education Ministry and sensitise children towards their environment.Addressing the event, he said, “Through the National Education Policy, we need to integrate experiential learning with sustainable outcomes. We need to teach the youth the importance of conserving our ecosystem.”