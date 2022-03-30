PM Modi says, BIMSTEC states signing treaty on mutual legal assistance on criminal matters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that BIMSTEC member states are signing a treaty on mutual legal assistance on criminal matters. He was virtually addressing 5th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit in Sri Lanka on March 30. “We are working on extending and expanding the scope of the BIMSTEC scholarship program offered by the Nalanda International University. We are also signing a treaty on mutual legal assistance on criminal matters,” he added.