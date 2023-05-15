PM Modi’s target to make India a developed nation in 25 years: DRDO Chief

DRDO Chief Samir V Kamat while attending the convocation ceremony of the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of becoming a ‘Developed Nation’ in the next 25 years. While speaking on the occasion, DRDO Chief Samir V Kamat said, "As a nation, we are on the cusp of a transformation, our Prime Minister has set the target of becoming a developed nation in the next 25 years. He calls it 'Amritkal'...The government's ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ has opened up a lot of new vistas in this domain. The govt wants the nation to be not only self-reliant but a technology leader..." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also graced the event.