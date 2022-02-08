PM Modi’s speech was attack on Congress Party Shashi Tharoor

Following the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the lower house of the parliament on February 07, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reacted and said that PM Modi’s speech was an attack on the Congress party. While talking to ANI Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, “His entire speech was an attack on the Congress party. It was a very political speech with large portion devoted to attacking Congress... I suppose we ought to be flattered that he sees us this way...” “I had said a few years ago that the real 'tukde-tukde' gang is BJP that has divided Hindus-Muslims on the basis of religion, separated people on language lines, divided North-South India...BJP is doing these divisions,” added Tharoor on PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha.