Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

PM Modi’s resolve is to make India International Drone Hub leader by 2030: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on May 10 said that PM Modi wants to make India an International Drone Hub leader by 2030.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.