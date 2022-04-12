PM Modi’s key commitment is to make India fossil independent by 2047 NITI Aayog CEO

Reacting on the current Russia-Ukraine conflict, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on April 11 said that this war has made the world understand the importance of energy security and looking into the current situation PM Modi’s key commitment is to make India fossil independent by 2047. Speaking at the NITI Aayog State Energy and Climate Index Round-1, CEO Amitabh Kant said, “Ukraine war has made the world understand the importance of energy security and self-reliance. We are the third-largest energy consumer in the world. A key commitment was the announcement by PM Modi that we will make ourselves fossil independent by 2047,” said Amitabh Kant.