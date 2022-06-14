PM Modi’s directive to recruit 10 lakh youth will have major contribution to developing modern India: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on June 14 welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to provide recruitment to 10 lakh youth in different government departments. “PM Modi deciding to provide recruitment to 10 lakh youth in different government departments and public sectors shows that youth will have a major contribution in developing modern India. Congress doesn't understand the speed with which India's economy is growing,” he said.