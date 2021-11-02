{"id":"2918197","source":"DNA","title":"PM Modi, reviewed 2030 Roadmap | T20 World Cup: Pak vs Nam | DNA: Top News of the Day | Nov 02, 2021","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"DNA: Top News of the Day | Nov 02, 2021\r

\r

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on November 02, (Tuesday).\r

Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla held a press conference in Glasgow after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his British counterpart, Boris Johnson. Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress. He sent a seven-page resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi. In sports, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to bat vs Namibia in his team's fourth match of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi.\r

","summary":"DNA: Top News of the Day | Nov 02, 2021\r

\r

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on November 02, (Tuesday).\r

Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla held a press conference in Glasgow after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his British counterpart, Boris Johnson. Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress. He sent a seven-page resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi. In sports, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to bat vs Namibia in his team's fourth match of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi.\r

","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-pm-modi-reviewed-2030-roadmap-t20-world-cup-pak-vs-nam-dna-top-news-of-the-day-nov-02-2021-2918197","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/02/1003703-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/Top_News_2_nov_21.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635874202","publish_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 11:00 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 11:00 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918197"}