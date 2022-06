PM Modi returns to India after concluding his visit to Germany, UAE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned after concluding his visit to Germany and the United Arab Emirates on June 28. After attending the G7 Summit held in Schloss Elmau of Germany, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had departed for the United Arab Emirates on June 28 (local time). This was PM Modi's first meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan since his election as the new President of the UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi.