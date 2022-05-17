INDIA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 17 attended a programme marking the silver jubilee celebrations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. He released a postal stamp to commemorate the celebrations. Union IT and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was also present.
Was Novak Djokovic poisoned? Tennis star makes startling allegations about his time in Australia
Manoj Tiwary reveals why he called Gautam Gambhir ‘hypocrite’ post BGT, recalls his old overseas coaches remark
Tom Holland and Zendaya are getting engaged, his father confirms it: 'He had purchased a ring'
Black boxes of Jeju airplane lack data from final four minutes before explosion, stopped recording before...
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton eats THIS same breakfast every day which is proven to lower cholesterol, check recipe
Coldplay announces additional tickets for sale for Mumbai concert, netizens get miffed: 'Ab kya achaar dalenge iska'
What is the controversy surrounding Ravichandran Ashwin's recent comment on Hindi language?
Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer spotted on ‘Bigg Boss 18’ set amid former’s divorce rumours with Dhanashree Verma
'My heart is absolutely broken...': Late actor Matthew Perry's home, now owned by Indian-origin woman, escapes wildfire
Makar Sankranti 2025: How Makar Sankranti is celebrated in different parts of India?
Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh 'challenge the darkness' in biopic based on Jaswant Singh Khalra, first look out!
Ahead of Delhi Assembly Election 2025, AAP slams BJP, accuses PM Modi of 'trying to deceive election commission' by..
BIG move by Gautam Adani, Adani Group raises Rs 4850 crore after selling...
Mukesh Ambani offers SUPERHIT Reliance Jio plans for 2025, unlimited voice calls, SMS, data for just...
Meet actress, who was once insulted by Aditya Chopra, dated her co-star, was mocked for cosmetic surgery, now…
'Extremely well for a first movie': Sanjay Kapoor's son Jahaan Kapoor makes debut with 90 Feet From Home, netizens react
Is Prabhas getting married? Trade analyst drops BIG hint, fans ask 'is it confirmed...'
Bodyguard Yusuf Ibrahim calls Shah Rukh Khan’s Ajmer Sharif visit 'madness', says 'log humme dhakka maar ke...'
Is Sania Mirza richer than Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant? Reports claim...
US President Joe Biden set to deliver prime-time farewell to nation on January 15 from Oval Office
What is salary of IAS Tina Dabi's sister IAS Ria Dabi? Know about her education qualification, perks and UPSC journey
Here's exactly what Premanand Maharaj told Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Vamika
Rupali Ganguli's Anupamaa gets new twist as Alka Kaushal joins cast as Shivam Khajuria's grandmother 'moti baa'
Aamir Khan announces quitting smoking says 'Itte saalo se main cigarette...'
Rajiv Bajaj reacts to L&T chief's 90-hour work week remark: 'Let it start from...'
PM Modi addresses viral 'Melodi memes' featuring Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni: 'Wo toh chalta...'
Karan Johar proudly flaunts 'Nepo baby' T-shirt post-dinner with Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan
AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi found dead in Ludhiana, family claims he...
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes EXPLOSIVE claims about Biden administration: 'They pushed us super hard to take down...'
Diljit Dosanjh shares Coldplay's Chris Martin saying his popular phrase 'Punjabi aa gaye oye'; video goes viral
Watch: Karan Johar’s drastic weight loss takes centre stage as he slays the runway with Sidharth Malhotra in Mumbai
Gautam Adani's next BIG move, Adani Group collaborates with Gita Press to offer 1 crore...
Aamir Khan claims he is ‘very romantic’, talks about red flags in relationships: ‘Meri dono beewiyon…’
Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan bashes Karan Veer Mehra, calls him to 'come out' of show for his overconfidence: 'Hum sab..'
Viral Video: Father-daughter duo dance on 'Ye Ladka hai Deewana' song, netizens say 'Pookie papa'
This Italian village bans residents from falling sick, here's why
Ravindra Jadeja sparks retirement speculation with cryptic Instagram post ahead of Champions Trophy 2025
IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI: Smriti Mandhana scripts history, becomes fastest Indian women cricketer to....
Meet actor who worked in more than 200 films, built India's 3rd-largest beer brand, now contributes Rs 100 cr to...
Nithin Kamath wanted brother Nikhil to ask THIS question from PM Narendra Modi, it is about...
Fateh box office collection day 1: Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez's actioner takes slow start, earns Rs 2.45 crore
OpenFunnel secures $1.3 million funding to revolutionize B2B SaaS outreach with AI agents
DNA TV Show: Why BJP, AAP are targeting each other over 'Purvanchal' row ahead of Delhi assembly polls?
Neeraj Chopra beats Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem to be named world’s best male javelin thrower of 2024 by US magazine
Game Changer box office collection day 1: Ram Charan, Shankar's film takes fantastic start, earns Rs 32 crores
US President-elect Donald Trump sentenced to 'unconditional discharge' in hush money case: 'A political witch hunt'
David Warner breaks bat, smashes onto his own head in bizarre scenes during BBL clash - Watch
SS Rajamouli launches India's first Dolby-certified postproduction facility at Nagarjuna's studio: 'During RRR we had..'
Deaf Delhi Bulls win T10 Women's Deaf Premier League Mumbai
Scammers pose as power dept officials to dupe Delhi man of Rs 9 lakh
No disputed structure should be called mosque: CM Adityanath
I won't be signing films until the racing season is on, says Ajith Kumar
India's biggest star, has three Rs 1000 crore film, earned Rs 10000 crore at box office; not Amitabh, SRK, Salman, Aamir
'6000 INR kisko bola? Man slams eve teasers for harassing his Russian wife, demands legal action
'Paid dogs bark': Harbhajan Singh drops bombshell with cryptic post on social media
'Nafrati Chintu': Manoj Muntashir hits back at Kumar Vishwas over Adipurush controversy, says 'If he is...'
After Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma, THIS star India cricketer sparks divorce rumours with his actress wife
'Soulful harmonium performance turned into...': Little kid's dance on 'Aaj ki Raat' leaves netizens in splits, WATCH
When is Pongal 2025: Know the dates, rituals, history and significance of four-day harvest festival
India's 1st robotic system performs telesurgeries over a distance of 286 km
Randeep Hooda steps into the weekend with shirtless pics, see here
IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI: Pratika Rawal, Tejal Hasabnis hine s India beat Ireland by 6 wickets, lead series 1-0
Explainer: 9 things you need to know about floating interest rate on EMI-based personal loans
This cricketer used to hit sixes on girl's demand, acted in Bollywood movies, was called prince of Indian cricket...
'Damage control': Congress targets PM Modi's 'not a god' remark in his first-ever podcast
IAS Tina Dabi vs MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati: New order stops politician from organising...
Vinod Kambli makes MASSIVE claim about Arjun Tendulkar, calls Sachin Tendulkar's son...
'What year is this?': RJ Mahvash denies rumours of dating Yuzvendra Chahal
PM Modi laughs, responds to memes with Italy PM Giorgia Meloni: 'Nahi, woh sab toh...'
RJ Mahvash breaks silence on dating rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal after being 'patient for 2-3 days'
Game Changer: This song of Ram Charan, Kiara Advani cut from film, netizens get miffed, makers issue statement
Is Elon Musk 'going mad'? Biographer Seth Abramson makes BIG claim, says Tesla CEO is...
Rich kids who 'own' Europe and Bali denied entry at Mukesh Ambani's Antilia: 'This is a house, not a restaurant'
World's richest people are likely to relocate in 2025, their favourite destinations are...
Vinod Kambli not invited to join Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Rohit Sharma at THIS special event in Mumbai?
Diksha Malhotra: Redefining global beauty in commercial campaigns
‘Doctor said for rest of..’: Shalini Passi reveals what happened to her after giving birth at 20, lost sensation in...
GST filing deadline extension on cards after online portal faces technical issues?
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma along with kids Vamika, Akaay visit Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan; video goes viral
Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan pens heartfelt note on his birthday, KNPH's anniversary: 'Best of your...'
'Abused my family, said bad things about Ganguly': Ex-India star shocking allegations against India coach Gautam Gambhir
PM Modi makes his podcast debut with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath: 'I am human, not God'
US ETFs vs Mutual Funds with US exposure: Which is best for you?
Delhi: IGI airport's T2 to remain shut for next..., know how it will affect flight operations
Slim Down, Cash In: How speed slim diet turns your weight loss journey into rewarding adventure
Bank Holiday January 11, 2025: Are banks open or closed on THIS Saturday? Check full holiday calendar
When is Lohri 2025? Date, history, significance; all you need to know
Canada's Justin Trudeau responds to Donald Trump's '51st state' jibe, calls him...
Student Of The Year 3: Alaya F to team up with Shanaya Kapoor in teenage drama? Deets inside
Game Changer movie review: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Shankar treat fans with 'unpredictable' political action thriller
Did Shah Rukh Khan reject Dinesh Vijan's Chamunda alongside Alia Bhatt? Here's what we know
What is minimum age of marriage for girls in Pakistan? Law reveals SHOCKING truth, it is...
Beyond 'Big Real Estate Deal': Deconstructing Donald Trump's Greenland obsession
Kangana Ranaut wants Karan Johar to act in her directorial: 'It won’t be typical saas-bahu...'
When Kishore Kumar made SHOCKING statements about women having careers: 'Wives should first learn how to make a home'
Class 12 student detained for sending bomb threats to 23 schools in Delhi
THIS Muslim country is planning to relocate its capital city, reason is...
Pune Horror: Call centre employee hacked to death by co-worker in office parking lot, disturbing video emerges
Robin Uthappa's BIG claim about Virat Kohli cutting short Yuvraj Singh's career, here's what he said
Harsh Goenka reacts to L&T chairman's 90-hour workweek remark: 'Why not rename Sunday to...'