PM Modi receives rousing welcome in Tokyo, 'Modi Modi', 'Bharat Mata Ka Sher’ chants reverberate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Tokyo, received a rousing welcome on Monday from the Indian diaspora at the Hotel New Otani where he will be staying during his trip."Har Har Modi", "Modi Modi", "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Ma ka Sher" slogans reverberated at the hotel as people from Indian diaspora cheered and waved their flags seeing the Prime Minister.