PM Modi reacts to CM Channi’s remark, says Congress always pits people of a region against others

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 17, while addressing a public rally in Abohar, Punjab took a dig at Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s remark and said that Congress always pits people of a region against others. “Congress always pits people of a region against others. Congress CM gave a statement yesterday that received claps from a member of the family in Delhi. Who are they insulting with such statements? Not one village here where people from UP-Bihar don't toil",” said PM Modi. Punjab Legislative Assembly Election will be held on February 20 to elect 117 MLAs. The results will be declared on February 20.