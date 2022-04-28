PM Modi, Ratan Tata inaugurate 7 state-of-the-Art-Cancer-Centres in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Tata Group Emeritus Chairman Ratan Tata on April 28, inaugurated 7 state-of-the-Art-Cancer-Centres. These Cancer hospitals are built at Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, and Jorhat. PM also laid the foundation stone for 7 new cancer hospitals to be constructed under phase 2 of the project. State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present. Earlier today, CM Himanta also attended 'Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ in Diphu.