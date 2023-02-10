Search icon
PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi to attend UP Global Summit in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023. Investors from around the world have started coming since early morning. It is a flagship investment summit of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. This Summit will bring industry leaders, academia, and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities. Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 will be held from February 10 to 12.

