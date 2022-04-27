PM Modi raises concern over rising COVID cases in India

Amid rising COVID cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 27 virtually held a meeting with Chief Ministers to assess the situation and the preparedness across nation. He said, “Despite managing the COVID crisis well as compared to other countries, we can see cases' uptick in states now. We have to stay alert. It's clear that the COVID challenge has yet not been surpassed.” “It's a matter of pride for every citizen that 96% of our adult population has been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine and 85 % of the eligible population above 15 years of age inoculated with the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine,” he added.