PM Modi proposes need to accelerate work after signing BIMSTEC Charter: MEA

Additional Secretary Rudrendra Tandon on March 30 in media briefing stated that PM Modi focused on developing Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) and proposed the need to accelerate the work after signing the BIMSTEC Charter. “PM Modi in his address focused on developing BIMSTEC further, proposed the need to accelerate the work after signing the charter and not sit back. Connectivity, marine cooperation, economic integration and security were other agendas,” said Rudrendra Tandon, Additional Secretary, BIMSTEC, MEA