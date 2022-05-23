PM Modi President Biden PM Kishida attend Indo-Pacific Economic Framework event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attended the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework event in Tokyo, Japan on May 23. “Japan has been contributing to the stable prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region in cooperation with the US and regional partners,” said Fumio Kishida. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to participate in the third Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo on May 24 along with other Quad members.