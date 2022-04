PM Modi praises students for spreading awareness on 'Swach Bharat Abhiyaan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised students for spreading awareness on 'Swach Bharat Abhiyaan' the cleanliness campaign. The Prime Minister was addressing the fifth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi on April 01. “People were skeptical about 'Swach Bharat Abhiyaan' when I enunciated it while delivering speech for first time on 15th August. Their skepticism was proven wrong by country's children. They spread awareness regarding cleanliness campaign,” said PM Modi.