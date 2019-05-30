PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Rajghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was received by Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah. PM Modi will take the oath for the second consecutive term as the Prime Minister. The swearing-in ceremony will held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the evening today.