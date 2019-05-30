PM Modi pays tribute to bravehearts at National War Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at National War Memorial to pay tribute to brave soldiers of country. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Vice Chief of Air Force Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria were also present. He was accompanied by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. PM Modi will take the oath for second consecutive term as the Prime Minister. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the evening today.