PM Modi Orders 50 Cut In Convoy Size Amid Fuel-Saving Push Amit Shah Follows Suit

In a move indicating implementation of austerity measures within the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has significantly reduced his convoy size. Reduction in vehicles was done while maintaining essential security components as per the SPG protocol. The convoy size was reduced in Gujarat and Assam immediately after his speech in Hyderabad. PM Modi has also asked for the inclusion of Electric Vehicles in his convoy, wherever possible, without new purchases, ANI reported quoting sources.