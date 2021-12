PM Modi offers prayers at Kalbhairav Temple in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13 offered prayers at Kalbhairav Temple in Varanasi. PM Modi will inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor today. During his two-day visit, PM Modi will also participate in a conclave of CMs of 12 BJP-ruled states along with Deputy CMs of Bihar and Nagaland.