PM Modi News Shehzad Poonawalla Takes Sarcastic Swipe At Opposition Calls PM Modi Failure

Following intense online speculation after dropping "BJP National Spokesperson" from his social media bio, Shehzad Poonawalla released a viral video taking a sharp, sarcastic jibe at opposition critics, claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "failed to become a dictator." Poonawalla sarcastically expressed "disappointment" that despite 12 years in power, PM Modi chose to forgive young student protesters who allegedly used profanities against him, calling them "mischievous children" rather than acting like a true authoritarian. Taking aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Poonawalla urged critics to "learn real dictatorship and Emergency" from the Nehru-Gandhi legacy, citing recent police cases filed against social media users in opposition-ruled states.