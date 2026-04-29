PM Modi News: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 594-Km Ganga Expressway, Meerut To Prayagraj Link

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INDIA
The expressway links 12 districts: Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj, and is expected to drastically reduce travel time while enabling faster and safer movement of goods and people.