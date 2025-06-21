PM Modi News PM Modis Convoy Makes Way For Ambulance During Odisha Roadshow | PM Modi In Odisha

PM Modi News: PM Modi's Convoy Makes Way For Ambulance During Odisha Roadshow | PM Modi In Odisha Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy gave way to an ambulance during a roadshow in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on June 20. The incident took place amid heavy security and large crowds as PM Modi continued his public outreach. The video of the convoy stopping to allow the ambulance to pass has gone viral, drawing praise from citizens for prioritising emergency services even during a high-profile event. The roadshow was part of PM Modi’s visit to Odisha, where he addressed key public gatherings and launched several development projects.