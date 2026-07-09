PM Modi News PM Modi Receives Grand Guard Of Honour In Australia

In a massive diplomatic milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a spectacular ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour at the Government House Victoria in Melbourne, marking the high-profile second leg of his three-nation tour. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese warmly received PM Modi at the ceremonial venue, where the national anthem of India resonated proudly as the two leaders reviewed the elite military guard.