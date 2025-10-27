FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Updated: Oct 27, 2025, 06:35 PM IST

PM Modi News PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sharda Sinha Amid Chhath Puja Celebrations | Bihar Election

PM Modi paid tribute to legendary folk singer Sharda Sinha while addressing an election rally in Begusarai, Bihar. Highlighting her contribution to Bhojpuri music and culture, the Prime Minister acknowledged her impact during the ongoing Bihar Polls campaign.

PM Modi paid tribute to legendary folk singer Sharda Sinha while addressing an election rally in Begusarai, Bihar. Highlighting her contribution to Bhojpuri music and culture, the Prime Minister acknowledged her impact during the ongoing Bihar Polls campaign.

