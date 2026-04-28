PM Modi News: PM Modi Launches Rs 4,000 Crore Projects At Sikkim’s 50th Statehood Event

Mukesh Ambani's this firm becomes first Indian company to earn annual profit of $ 10 billion, details here
Vijay Varma on why he did Matka King, similarities between him and Brij Bhatti: 'I came to this city with nothing, made a name for myself'
Subhash Ghai breaks silence on Khalnayak 2: 'No one can make this film as I did'
Ranbir Kapoor gave THIS crucial advice to Riddhima Kapoor before entering Bollywood, debutant reveals 'he told me to trust my instincts'
A Modern Guide to Building a Workspace That Boosts Focus and Efficiency
Melania Trump's 'Expectant Widow' Row: Trump, Melania hit back at Jimmy Kimmel's remark; All about controversy, consequences
Aamir Khan CONFIRMS 3 Idiots 2, to reprise Phunsukh Wangdu, reveals film is set 10 years after first part: 'It has same humour'
Who is Salim Dola? Dawood Ibrahim's close aide deported to India, know how he ran Rs 5000 crore drug empire
End of US sanctions waiver for Chabahar Port, BRICS meeting and India-South Korea ties
Farhan Akhtar makes first statement on Don 3 controversy after Ranveer Singh’s exit: ‘Nothing can be taken for granted’
INDIA
PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 4000 crore boosting development in Sikkim. PM highlights Northeast as 'Ashtalakshmi' emphasises strategic importance for national growth