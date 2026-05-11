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PM Modi News: 'No Gold For 1 Year?' PM Modi's Shocking Appeal! Rahul Gandhi Says 'Proof of Failure'

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Updated: May 11, 2026, 09:49 PM IST

PM Modi News No Gold For 1 Year PM Modis Shocking Appeal! Rahul Gandhi Says Proof of Failure

In a massive development that has sent shockwaves across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a direct appeal to all Indians to stop buying gold for one year and return to Work From Home (WFH) to save fuel

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In a massive development that has sent shockwaves across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a direct appeal to all Indians to stop buying gold for one year and return to Work From Home (WFH) to save fuel

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