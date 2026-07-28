PM Modi News Meta Apologises To PM Modi After Removing His Video From Facebook As Error’
Meta apologises after PM Modi's video was briefly removed from Facebook. Users in India were shown a notice stating that video had been withheld in the region. Video was removed due to a technical glitch & was later restored.
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Meta apologises after PM Modi's video was briefly removed from Facebook. Users in India were shown a notice stating that video had been withheld in the region. Video was removed due to a technical glitch & was later restored.