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Iran and US giving a chance to diplomacy after two weeks of conflict?

Iran and US giving a chance to diplomacy after two weeks of conflict?

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Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

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Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 12:21 PM IST

PM Modi News Meta Apologises To PM Modi After Removing His Video From Facebook As Error’

Meta apologises after PM Modi's video was briefly removed from Facebook. Users in India were shown a notice stating that video had been withheld in the region. Video was removed due to a technical glitch & was later restored.

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Meta apologises after PM Modi's video was briefly removed from Facebook. Users in India were shown a notice stating that video had been withheld in the region. Video was removed due to a technical glitch & was later restored.

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