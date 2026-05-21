PM Modi News How Melodi Diplomacy Is Powering New India-Italy Mega Deals

India and Italy elevated their bilateral relationship to a “Special Strategic Partnership” during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to Italy, unveiling a wide-ranging set of agreements spanning defence, critical minerals, higher education, maritime cooperation, healthcare, agriculture, culture, climate research and Ayurveda. The outcomes announced during the visit reflected both countries’ push to deepen strategic and economic cooperation amid evolving global geopolitical and supply chain challenges.The visit also saw both sides place strong emphasis on technology collaboration, clean energy, innovation, mobility partnerships and people-to-people ties, while opening new avenues for cooperation in defence manufacturing, scientific research and cultural exchange.