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Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 11:56 PM IST

PM Modi News From Vinyl To Coffee; Inside PM Modi’s Unique Cultural Gifts To Australian PM!

What do premium coffee, ancient tribal metalwork, and 90s fusion music have in common? They were all personally selected by PM Narendra Modi as official gifts for Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese! During his highly successful bilateral visit to Australia, PM Modi used the power of cultural diplomacy to make a massive statement. We dive inside the unique gifts—from a specialized Indian Premium Coffee Box honoring sustainable local farmers to a rare vinyl record of the legendary Colonial Cousins album that blended classical melodies with Western pop. Plus, look closely at the beautiful Dhokra metal boat sculpture, handcrafted using a thousands-of-years-old tribal technique to symbolize unity and progress between the two nations.

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What do premium coffee, ancient tribal metalwork, and 90s fusion music have in common? They were all personally selected by PM Narendra Modi as official gifts for Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese!

During his highly successful bilateral visit to Australia, PM Modi used the power of cultural diplomacy to make a massive statement. We dive inside the unique gifts—from a specialized Indian Premium Coffee Box honoring sustainable local farmers to a rare vinyl record of the legendary Colonial Cousins album that blended classical melodies with Western pop. Plus, look closely at the beautiful Dhokra metal boat sculpture, handcrafted using a thousands-of-years-old tribal technique to symbolize unity and progress between the two nations.

PM Modi Gifted Australia PM
Modi Anthony Albanese Gifts
Indian Premium Coffee Box
Colonial Cousins Vinyl Modi
Dhokra Boat Sculpture Australia
India Australia Summit 2026
Modi Melbourne Visit Updates
Cultural Diplomacy India
Hariharan Leslie Lewis Vinyl
India Australia Bilateral Ties
Artisanal Treasures PM Modi
Modi Albanese Meet Melbourne
Special Indian Coffee Box
India Australia Cultural Ties
Indian Artisans Global Stage
Lost Wax Casting Dhokra
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