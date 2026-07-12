PM Modi News From Vinyl To Coffee; Inside PM Modi’s Unique Cultural Gifts To Australian PM!

What do premium coffee, ancient tribal metalwork, and 90s fusion music have in common? They were all personally selected by PM Narendra Modi as official gifts for Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese! During his highly successful bilateral visit to Australia, PM Modi used the power of cultural diplomacy to make a massive statement. We dive inside the unique gifts—from a specialized Indian Premium Coffee Box honoring sustainable local farmers to a rare vinyl record of the legendary Colonial Cousins album that blended classical melodies with Western pop. Plus, look closely at the beautiful Dhokra metal boat sculpture, handcrafted using a thousands-of-years-old tribal technique to symbolize unity and progress between the two nations.