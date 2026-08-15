PM Modi News Free Coaching AI Mission PM Modi’s 6 Big Independence Day Announcements
Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on India’s 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a series of major initiatives focused on youth empowerment, emerging technology, and national development.
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Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on India’s 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a series of major initiatives focused on youth empowerment, emerging technology, and national development.