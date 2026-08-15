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Viral video: As Awarapan 2 crosses 50 crore in 2 days, Emraan Hashmi drops MAJOR HINT of Awarapan 3: 'We hope you...'

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PM Modi News: 'Free Coaching, AI Mission', PM Modi’s 6 Big Independence Day Announcements

PM Modi News: 'Free Coaching, AI Mission', PM Modi’s 6 Big Independence Day Announcements

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Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white

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Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 07:49 PM IST

PM Modi News Free Coaching AI Mission PM Modi’s 6 Big Independence Day Announcements

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on India’s 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a series of major initiatives focused on youth empowerment, emerging technology, and national development.

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Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on India’s 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a series of major initiatives focused on youth empowerment, emerging technology, and national development.

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Viral video: As Awarapan 2 crosses 50 crore in 2 days, Emraan Hashmi drops MAJOR HINT of Awarapan 3: 'We hope you...'
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Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
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